Today at the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, a ceremony was held to present advanced training certificates to personnel of anti-drug units of competent authorities of Afghanistan and Central Asian countries who were trained within the framework of the joint Russia-Japan-UNODC project.

The event was attended by: Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel Lieutenant General of the Internal Service Andrei Larionov, Chief of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Colonel of Police Ilya Bondar, Coordinator of the Project of Regional Section for Europe, Western and Central Asia of the UNODC Hideki Hosaka, First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Japan to International Organizations in Vienna Masanobu Yamate Advisor of the Embassy of Japan in Russia, Mina Sato (Takazawa), the leadership and faculty of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia involved in the organization of the educational process for this category of listeners.

Andrei Larionov greeted the participants of the event and noted that the ongoing project made a significant contribution to strengthening regional security and was one of the most successful and effective examples of international cooperation. Since 2012, 215 officers of anti-drug units from Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have improved their qualifications on the basis of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“Simultaneous training of representatives of several states and different law enforcement agencies is of substantial importance and helps to strengthen the international cooperation, increase the effectiveness of interagency cooperation in the field of combating drug trafficking,” said the Acting Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel.

At the end of his speech, Andrei Larionov emphasized that the received knowledge and skills would help foreign colleagues to efficiently carry out official tasks in their fight against drug crime.

Advisor to the Embassy of Japan in Russia Mina Sato (Takazawa) and UNODC representative Hideki Hosaka expressed gratitude to the Russian side for the successful implementation of the project and noted the need to develop further cooperation in the field of training anti-drug personnel using the potential of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

In turn, foreign students thanked the leadership of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the faculty of the Department for Combating Drug Trafficking for a hearty welcome and the opportunity to exchange positive experiences.

In a festive atmosphere, officers who had successfully mastered the advanced training course were awarded certificates.