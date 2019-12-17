In Doha, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev was received by the Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani.

The Russian minister thanked Emir for the warm and hospitable welcome extended to the delegation of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, and noted that the interaction between the law enforcement agencies of the two countries was continuously developing.

The meeting participants expressed confidence in further constructive cooperation in the preparation and holding of the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

In conclusion, Vladimir Kolokoltsev congratulated Tamim Ben Hamad Al Thani on the National Day of the State of Qatar, celebrated on December 18.