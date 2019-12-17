Today, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah Ben Nasser Ben Khalifa Al Thani.

The Russian minister drew attention to the importance of broadening the bilateral legal framework and noted that international cooperation in law enforcement should be carried out regardless of the international situation. The primary concern here is countering terrorism and extremist crimes. Such threats remain a destabilizing factor in almost all regions of the world.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that Russia had a successful national experience in providing anti-terrorism protection. Our country has created a multi-level system of countering terrorism. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, within its competence, takes part in the implementation of relevant measures and is the leading Russian agency in countering extremism.

The parties confirmed their readiness to increase information exchange in the field of countering extremist and terrorist crimes, drug trafficking and ordinary crimes, including the exchange through channels of Interpol, of which Russia and Qatar are members.

The Chief of the Russian MIA shared his impressions of visiting the Security Committee of the Higher Committee for Achievements and Heritage - the organizing committee of the FIFA 2022 World Cup. In 2018, the world football championship was successfully held in Russia, and in 2019 - the XXIX World Winter Universiade was held, where the ministry was directly involved in law enforcement. Vladimir Kolokoltsev gave a positive assessment to the work of representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Qatar, who had worked at the Center for International Police Cooperation during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and expressed the opinion that the work experience they had acquired in Russia would be used to organize and hold the championship in Qatar in 2022.

Training of representatives of foreign law enforcement agencies is one of the dynamically developing areas of international cooperation of the ministry. Chief of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that success in the fight against crime largely depended on the level of professional qualification of police personnel, and suggested that the issue of training Qatari specialists in Russian departmental educational organizations was considered.

The parties signed a Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the State of Qatar, which is expected to give a new impetus to Russian-Qatari relations.

Within the framework of the program of the Russian MIA delegation’s visit to the State of Qatar, Vladimir Kolokoltsev also met with Emir’s security adviser Muhammad Ben Ahmad Al-Misnad.