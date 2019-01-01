In the course of the operational-search activities, officers of the inter-district division for combating organized crime of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Udmurt Republic detained, on suspicion of extortion, three previously convicted residents of Izhevsk, born in 1981, 1993 and 1996.

According to investigators, at the end of November this year, near one of the houses on the Ordzhonikidze street of Izhevsk, the suspects beat a businessman and, on a far-fetched pretext, demanded for transfer of funds in the amount of 1 million rubles. The victim with injuries was taken to a medical facility.

The investigative unit of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Izhevsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 163 of the Criminal Code “Extortion”. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects. Currently, the police establish their involvement in the commission of similar crimes in the city of Izhevsk. This crime presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years.