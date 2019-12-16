In the city of Lima of the Republic of Peru, the thirteenth advanced training courses on the topic “Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances” were organized by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in cooperation with the National Commission for the Development and Life Without Drugs (DEVIDA).

The training sessions conducted by experienced tutors of the Siberian Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Moscow University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia named after V. Ya. Kikot were attended by officers of the National Police, Prosecutor's Office, Customs and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Peru. They listened to lectures on Russian best practices in countering drug trafficking, got acquainted with modern methods of forensic investigation of narcotic substances, and took part in practical exercises. At the request of the Peruvian side, special attention was paid to the suppression of drug trafficking through airports and sea transport terminals.

At the closing ceremony of the training courses, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Peru Igor Romanchenko and DEVIDA Executive President Ismael Ruben Vargas Cespedes presented the participants of the courses with certificates of their successful completion.

Peruvian partners traditionally praised the high level of professionalism and competence of specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and noted the significant contribution of Russia to the fight against the world drug problem.

Russian anti-drug courses have been held in Lima since 2013, twice a year. This time, they were attended by about 400 employees of the competent authorities of Peru, as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies of several other Latin American states.