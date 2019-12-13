In New York, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations, Maxim Klepov, together with interested staff-members of the Permanent Mission of Russia to the UN, met with a delegation of the Police Division of the UN Peacekeeping Department, led by the head of the Office, the UN Secretary General's Advisor on Police Luis Carrillo and his deputy Shaoen Young.

The Russian side expressed interest in increasing the level of interaction with the UN relevant executive structures on the peacekeeping track, and noted its focus on increasing the number of staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Russian Federation in the police components of field presence (missions) and the UN Secretariat. In addition, representatives of the MIA of Russia proposed supporting and developing the potential of the All-Russian Advanced Training Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia as a training base for police officers to participate in UN peacekeeping operations, including law enforcement officers of foreign countries in accordance with the existing legal and regulatory frameworks.

Luis Carrillo thanked the representatives of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for their active and effective participation in peacekeeping under the auspices of the United Nations. He noted the high-quality fulfillment by Russian MIA officers of their official duties and the significant contribution made by them to the functioning of the UN police structures.

The delegations considered a number of practical aspects of the procedure for nominating candidates from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for filling vacant positions in the field missions of the Organization and in the UN Secretariat, as well as the possible participation of representatives of the Ministry in police-related events planned by the UN Secretariat for 2020.