“The duty unit of the linear division (LD) of the MIA of Russia Division at the Tolmachevo airport received a message that the crew of an airplane arriving from Mineralnye Vody needed assistance of police officers in connection with the inappropriate behavior of one of the passengers.

Getting aboard, police officers found a man fixed in a chair, who was kicking the wall of the cabin with his feet.

It was established that the citizen with visible signs of intoxication during the flight had used obscene language against flight attendants and other passengers. He reacted aggressively to the comments of the airline personnel and was trying to enter the cockpit. To avoid serious consequences, the crew was forced to restrict his movements.

The public order offender was delivered to the police duty-unit, where he continued to behave defiantly, used obscene language against police officers on duty.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division for the Tolmachevo Airport initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “c” of part 1 of Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

To conduct the preliminary investigation, this criminal case will be referred to the West Siberian Investigation Department for Transport of the IC of Russia,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.