“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory suppressed the activities of an organized group of eight residents of the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur who were suspected of fraud in the sphere of car insurance. The defendants in the criminal case were detained during a special operation carried out by the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

According to available information, the leader of the group was the director of an insurance company. Together with his accomplices, he developed and implemented a criminal scheme, as a result of which fictitious documents were prepared for reimbursement of insurance payments after allegedly occurred traffic accidents. The preliminary damage from the illegal activities amounted to more than four million rubles.

It should be noted that the suspect tried to destroy documents of evidentiary value in the criminal case.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory initiated nine criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In respect of the alleged leader of the group, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention, the other defendant was placed under house arrest. Other accomplices are under recognizance not to leave and behave properly.

In addition, investigators of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory found that 10 local residents could be involved in the staging of 23 traffic accidents.

The offenders purchased cars of German manufacturers and documented the ownership on dummies. As “culprits” of the accidents, the offenders used the old domestic cars of their friends, who were paid 5 thousand rubles for a false accident. The damage caused to the insurance company exceeded 10 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the GA for Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.