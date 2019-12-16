Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived on a working visit to the city of Doha (State of Qatar).

The Chief of the MIA of Russia will hold talks with the Prime Minister, Minister of Internal Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In addition, the Russian Minister will visit the Security Committee of the Supreme Committee for Achievements and Heritage - the organizing committee of the FIFA 2022 World Cup,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.