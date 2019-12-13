“Today, Alexander Popov was delivered from Montenegro to Moscow, accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia National Central Bureau of Interpol and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.

In November 2018, he was put on the Interpol wanted list in connection with charges of involvement in the theft of funds totaling more than 600 million rubles. The criminal case was initiated on the grounds of the crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

According to available information, the former general director of “Nizhegorodsky Vodokanal” JSC appropriated the money received by the organization as an advance for the creation of an ultraviolet treatment station at the Nizhny Novgorod water aeration station.

Hiding from criminal prosecution, the defendant left Russia. Based on a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region, he was put on the international wanted list and detained in Montenegro. The extradition has taken place,” said the spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.