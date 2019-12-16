Today, Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant-General Vitaly Shulika introduced to the personnel the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region, Colonel of Police Oleg Latunov, who had been appointed to the position by a Decree of the President of the Russian Federation.

The event was attended by the chiefs of territorial units of the MIA, other law enforcement agencies, state authorities, local self-government, community members, members of the Public Council under the regional administration and veterans.

In his speech, Vitaly Shulika noted that the new Chief of the regional administration was a professionally competent, highly qualified and demanding leader who possessed high efficiency, the ability to organize team activities and motivate the staff to achieving high results.

“Being demanding to himself and his subordinates, along with his attentive attitude to people allowed Oleg Mikhailovich Latunov to gain well-deserved authority and respect,” the Deputy-Minister emphasized.

In response, police colonel Oleg Latunov thanked the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the trust to him. He added that he would approach the task of ensuring the operational activities of the entrusted regional unit with full responsibility.

“Only thanks to competent, professional and harmonious approach and cooperation with all law enforcement and law enforcement agencies, with the support of the regional administration we shall be able to justify the trust of the population of the Lipetsk Region and bring our work to the high results that people expect from us. I think that the staff of the internal affairs bodies of the Lipetsk Region is a professional and well-coordinated team that is ready to work hard to achieve their goals,” said Oleg Latunov.

The Chief of the Lipetsk Region, Igor Artamonov, congratulated the new Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region on his appointment and wished him luck in his work, assuring that maintaining law and order, public safety and protecting the population of the region were priority tasks that were solved in close cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the regional administration. “The Lipetsk police are a strong, good, serious team with excellent performance. We expect that with the appointment of the new leader this performance will become even better,” he said.

For reference:

Oleg Mikhailovich Latunov was born on July 17, 1972 in the village of Pody, Chernoyarsky District, Astrakhan Region. In 1991 he graduated from the Astrakhan Pedagogical College named after N.K. Krupskaya, in 2007 - from the Volgograd Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, specializing in “Law enforcement”, qualification “lawyer”.

After serving in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, he decided to connect his life with law enforcement agencies, starting his service as an ordinary policeman, and continued his service, holding various positions in the Chernoyarsk Internal Affairs Division of the Astrakhan Region.

Since 2005, he worked as Deputy Chief of the Division - Chief of the Public Security Police of the Internal Affairs Division for the Chernoyarsky District of the Astrakhan Region.

In 2010, he was appointed Chief of the Police Division for the Volodarsky District of the Astrakhan Region. Since 2014, he headed the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kursk. Since 2018 - Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region.

By decree of the President of the Russian Federation, he was appointed to the position of Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Lipetsk Region.

Over the years of service, he was awarded departmental medals.