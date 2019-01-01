A criminal case against a 49-year-old local resident who, using her official position, misappropriated about 2.5 million rubles belonging to an educational institution, was sent to court by an investigator of the Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kurgan Region.

The fact of the illegal activity of the senior accountant-cashier of one of the universities in the region was revealed by the staff of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Ketovsky District. The investigation established that, having access to cash on hand, the defendant had made changes to the documentation, and appropriated the difference between the money actually received from students for the provision of paid educational services and those credited to the account. In an attempt to conceal her illegal activities, the defendant has repeatedly made expenditure cash orders for amounts exceeding the actually paid scholarships and wages. Thus, in the course of two years, she appropriated cash totaling 2,498,050 rubles, which she disposed of at her discretion.

Currently, the defendant is charged with a crime under part 3 and part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to one million rubles. At the request of the preliminary investigation authorities, a part of the property of the defendant was arrested by the court.