In the summer of 2017, six entrepreneurs filed statements on fraud with the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Urai. The applicants told the police that they had suffered from the actions of a woman who was selling fish in the local market.

The woman offered to supply a wholesale batch of salmon fish at an attractive price for further sale in a retail network. The entrepreneurs agreed to the terms of the transaction and made a 100% prepayment. For several months, the woman, under various pretexts, not only delayed the delivery of paid goods, but also borrowed money from entrepreneurs, and then left the city at all. As a result of these illegal actions of the woman the entrepreneurs suffered a damage exceeding in total 3 million rubles.

The investigators found out that the offender lived in the city of Urai under a fictitious name. The police managed to identify her thanks to a special sign, the woman had a tattoo on her shoulder. A native of the Stavropol Territory born in 1969 was previously prosecuted for committing nine similar crimes and in 2010 was released from prison, having served the sentence imposed by the court.

In July 2017, a criminal case was opened against the offender by the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Urai on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”, and she was put on the federal wanted list.

In December 2019, the criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Urai, with the assistance of a colleague from the MIA for the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, established the whereabouts of the suspect, she was hiding from the investigation in Cherkessk for more than two years.

Currently, the citizen has been taken to the city of Urai and has been taken into custody by the decision of the court; she has been charged with six episodes of illegal activity.