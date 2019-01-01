Officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Lyuberetskoye” as a result of operational-search measures in one of the entrances of the house, located in the micro-district of Silikat, detained a 36-year-old native of a CIS country, suspected of selling drugs.

The man explained that he was engaged in the distribution of drugs through caches, and stored illegal substances in a house located in the village of Malakhovka which was rented by his friend. During the inspection of the dwelling by the police, polymer bags and 7 plastic bottles with a powdery substance, with a total weight of about 12 kilograms, were found and seized. Based on the results of a chemical study, it was found that one of the bottles contained a narcotic drug - heroin, with a total weight of more than 900 grams.

Currently, the rest of the seized substances has been sent for examination.

Based on this fact, the investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Article 30, Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 20 years.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.