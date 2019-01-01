In Vladikavkaz, officers of the 2nd Interregional Operational Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District detained “red-handed” the Chief doctor of the Republican Oncology Dispensary of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania when he was receiving a bribe in an especially large amount.

As a result of operational-search measures, police found that the head of the medical institution, for a monetary reward in the form of a percentage of the concluded contracts amount, ensured the victory of one of pharmaceutical companies in auctions for the supply of medicines for the needs of the oncology dispensary, as well as the subsequent unhindered conclusion of state contracts with the medical institution. According to available information, from February to July 2019, state contracts worth over 25 million rubles were concluded.

Operatives obtained information on the time and place of the criminal transaction. As a result, the suspect was detained at the time of transfer of 1.5 million rubles to him.

The GA for Investigation for the North Caucasus Federal District of the Investigative Committee of Russia prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code “Getting a bribe”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years.