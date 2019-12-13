In order to attract promising young people from among foreign students, the project “Vocational Education” has been developed and is being implemented in the Primorsky Territory, in which compatriots aged from 18 to 30 years studying full-time in professional educational institutions of the Primorsky Territory can take part.

Officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory regularly organize information meetings for students of higher educational institutions of Primorye, during which they present the program for voluntary resettlement of compatriots from abroad and talk about the advantages of the program, as well as about the procedure for submitting documents for participation in the program during the training period.

In the framework of the project, compatriots have an opportunity to resettle to urban districts and municipal districts of the Primorsky Territory, covered by the project, as well as to the Vladivostoksky Urban District.

It is important to emphasize that Vladivostok, as a territory of resettlement, today can be chosen by foreign students, university professors, as well as compatriots who have one of the 39 professions that are in demand on the labor market of the Far Eastern capital. For other participants in the program, eight urban districts and 20 municipal districts of Primorye remain available.

Participation in the State program gives compatriots a number of advantages, in particular, the possibility of acquiring citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner, as well as the right to receive compensation payments from the federal budget (moving out benefit, compensation of expenses for moving to a future place of residence, and for paying a state fee for documents defining their legal status in the territory of the Russian Federation). Students can also include in their application for participation in the State program members of their family who are also covered by the above privileges.

The necessary package of documents for participation in the State program includes an identity document, application and information on education. After coordinating the application with the Department of Labor and Social Development of the Primorsky Territory, the foreign citizen within 60 days receives a certificate of participation in the State program.

The Administration for Migration Issues say that the majority of applicants are citizens of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, who are educated in Ussuriysk, Nakhodka, Artyom and Vladivostok. Since the beginning of 2019, 56 foreign students and 2 researchers have received the certificate of participation in the “Vocational education” project.

Specialists of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Primorsky Territory, together with representatives of the Department of Labor and Social Development of the Territorial Administration, regularly hold presentations of the “Vocational Education” project in order to raise awareness among compatriots from among foreign students.

According to the Administration for Migration Issues, since the beginning of the State Program in Primorye, 360 students of institutions of higher and secondary vocational education have received a certificate of participation in the “Vocational Education” project.