“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region detained three suspects of attempted theft of money from ATMs.

According to available information, masked men in camouflage, having bent the door and cut off the arms of the padlock, entered the premises of a post office located in the working settlement of Maslyanino, Novosibirsk Region. Using a welding machine, they cracked open an ATM and stole over 200 thousand rubles, after which they disappeared in a car.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novosibirsk initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, the suspects were identified and detained by police in the city of Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region.

In addition, the circumstances of three more attempts to steal money from ATMs committed in the Novosibirsk Region using various tools were established. The offenders failed in their plan because of circumstances beyond their control.

In respect of the suspects, the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.