Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Anapa investigates a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.
It was established that a 61-year-old local resident, using a forged apartment donation agreement, inherited to her deceased neighbor. The offender, having provided a fake document to the state authorities, registered the ownership of the dwelling worth more than 1 million 700 thousand rubles. At the same time, the document provided by her indicated that the neighbor had drawn up the donation agreement one year after his own death.
Currently, the woman has been charged with the wrongful act incriminated to her. The sanction of this article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.
