Officers of the criminal investigation division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Stupino, as a result of operational-search measures, detained a 33-year-old local resident suspected of committing a series of thefts.

It was established that the offender damaged the locks of front doors and pressed open plastic windows, after which he illegally penetrated private houses, from where he stole icons, samovars, jewelry and other valuables.

After examining the records of the CCTV camera, the police identified and detained the suspect at the place of his residence. During a search of the offender’s apartment, investigators found and seized award medals, watches, icons, antique items that had been previously stolen by him, as well as clothes used when committing the crimes.

The police established the involvement of the detainee in the commission of 16 similar episodes of unlawful activity in the territory of the Urban District, including theft from a church located in the Bortnikovo village. The total damage exceeded 500 thousand rubles.

The detainee explained that the stolen property was sold by him at low prices via the Internet to knackers who put up valuables at auctions.

Investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division initiated criminal cases based on the facts under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

A house arrest was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Further operational-search measures and investigative actions are being carried out aimed at establishing additional episodes of the unlawful activity of the offender.