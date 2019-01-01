The General Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow initiated a criminal case charging six members of an organized group of illegal banking activities with the extraction of income on a particularly large scale.

It was established that the participants of the organized group, using a number of controlled by them organizations, which had features of fictitiousness, executed illegal banking operations providing settlements on behalf of legal entities, cashing out, cash collection, as well as cash services to individuals and legal entities. As a result of their activities, the offenders extracted income in the form of a commission of at least 11% of the amount of funds received in the accounts of fictitious organizations controlled by them. The total extracted income exceeded 170 million rubles.

According to the materials collected by ES&CC officers of Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Articles 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal banking”, 173.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal formation (creation, reorganization) of a legal entity” in relation to one of the suspects.

Six citizens aged from 25 to 42 years, in respect of which a preventive measure was chosen in the form of a recognizance not to leave and proper behavior were brought to criminal liability.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Timiryazevsky District Court of Moscow for examination on the merits.